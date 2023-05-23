What berry is quick to fruit, not very picky about soil conditions, and you don’t have to bend over to harvest them? Blackberries.
Historically, wild blackberries were a special treat harvested from overgrown fencerows, roadsides, and woodland edges. Guarded by thorns, snakes, hornets, and the occasional bear, blackberry cobbler was a hard-won delicacy. However, the taste and size of wild berries can be inconsistent, and their post-harvest shelf life is short-lived. A backyard blackberry patch is a less risky way to enjoy fresh, high-quality berries, and on May 20, the Grow JoCo Kids program will be giving out blackberry and pepper transplants at the Johnson County Farmers Market.
Most commercially available blackberry and raspberry cultivars are thornless, have a perennial root system, and bear on annual or biennial (plants that live for parts of two growing seasons) canes. Berry production in the south has undergone significant changes and enjoyed tremendous growth within the last two decades thanks to the development of fresh market blackberry varieties, cultivars able to withstand the rigors of transportation, and fewer people able to outrun hungry bears and bees.
Cultivated blackberries are dependable plants, often bearing for eight years or longer. When selecting cultivars for market or backyard production, make note of the ripening season and growth habit, like trellis requirements. But above all, be mindful of its fruiting habit. The most confusing aspect of the blackberry or raspberry selection, and the one that is most quickly forgotten, is the difference between floricane and primocane types.
The majority of blackberries are florican-bearing. Floricane types bear fruit on two-year-old canes. Floricane berries do well in hot climates, and many have a higher yield potential than primocane types. However, they do require more labor. Tip canes as they reach their desired height, typically 48-60 inches, to promote more lateral branching and increased fruiting the following season. Spent canes should be removed after harvest or during the dormant season to lessen disease and insect pressure. Prune lateral branches back to 12-18 inches and remove all lateral branches lower than 12 inches from the ground in late winter. Late winter is also the time to thin canes to 4-6 per linear foot.
Primocane types grow, flower, and produce fruit in the same season for late summer and fall harvests. Mow canes to the ground and remove all residue before new spring growth emerges. Unmown canes will produce a smaller summer crop the following year but increase the annual labor. If you see “everbearing” in a catalog, they really mean primocane-bearers.
A tame blackberry patch offers sweet, large berries from thornless canes, but if you crave a tart cobbler “like grandma used to make,” you may need to dig out your band-aids, walking stick, and running shoes.