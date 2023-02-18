A handful of 60-degree days without rain and the UT/TSU Extension office have been buzzing with questions about fruit trees, berries, and gardening. March is the best time to plant woody ornamentals and trees, but many people want to know, “what can I do now!?”
It’s time to prune fruit trees. Pruning reduces disease thanks to better air circulation and sunlight penetration, reducing humid conditions within the tree and on the fruit. Pruning also redirects energy from vegetative growth to fruit production. Grab a sharp pair of pruners and get at those trees during their dormant period. If you are unsure where to begin, start removing any damaged, diseased, or dead wood. Keep going with an eye toward a strong framework removing crossed limbs and those reaching toward the ground. Do not “dehorn” your tree as we so often see done to unfortunate shade trees, cut limbs in half, or leave large stubs. Cuts should be just past the branch collar – the area where the branch grows out from the trunk.
The number one pruning mistake is not pruning enough. Be bold. Annual pruning and training ensure your trees retain their proper form giving you the best chance of enjoying high-quality fruit and improving overall tree health. Proper pruning and training are even more important for organic production. Resources and management recommendations for fruit trees and berries can be found at the UT/TSU Extension office.
February is also the time to finalize garden plans and start warm and cool season vegetable seeds. Broccoli, cabbage, and cauliflower require approximately eight weeks from seeding to transplanting. In our area, those crops can typically be planted in the garden from late March through April, when temperatures average 60-65 degrees. Warm season crops such as peppers should be seeded 8-10 weeks before the last frost date and tomatoes 6-8 weeks.
Mother’s Day is regarded as the unofficial kick-off of the garden season, with a 50 percent chance we’ll experience 32 degrees or lower. The most conservative estimated last frost date for Mountain City is May 26th. With only a 10% chance the air temperature will hit 32 degrees that day or afterward, it is safe to plant tender, warm-season vegetables with little fear of frost damage.
Finally, invest in a soil test. A soil test is the only way to know your soil’s pH and the nutrient levels available for plant uptake. Over-fertilization wastes time wastes money and may stimulate excessive vegetative growth and the likelihood of some diseases. Under-fertilization or applying the wrong amendments also wastes time, wastes money and results in poor plant health and performance.
February is a short month, but there is a lot to do!