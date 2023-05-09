It’s opening day. The Johnson County Farmers Market kicks off the 2023 season on May 6. Every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Ralph Stout Park, a wide variety of seasonal vegetables, local meats, baked goods, and crafts will be on offer. The Grow JoCo Kids Garden classes are back as well, with free plants, seeds, and educational programs every Saturday in May and the first Saturdays in June, July, and August. On May 6, participating youth will receive not only garden tools but asparagus crowns and bare-root strawberry plants.
What was your first asparagus experience? I remember green steam billowing from the kitchen. Thick, alien-looking spears were soon sliding around our plates, the yellow- green-juice tainting my mashed potatoes. Mushy, yet somehow tough and stringy, the sharp, grass-like flavor (and smell) put me off asparagus for 20 years. Luckily, Grow JoCo Kids will have a very different introduction to this early spring favorite.
Unlike most garden vegetables, asparagus is a perennial crop with a productive lifespan of 15-30 years when given proper care. Asparagus should be planted where it will not be disturbed by annual cultivation, such as garden margins or North- or East-facing raised beds, and where it will be allowed to spread unhindered. Once you’ve identified your location and amended per your soil test, dig a trench 6 inches deep in clay soils or 10 inches in sandy soils. Add organic matter, such as rotted manure and compost, into the trench. Place crowns 12 inches apart on a small amount of soil in the trench, spread out the roots, and fill until the trench is half full and the crowns are covered with 2-3 inches of soil. Firm well and fill the trench as plants grow. Keep watering throughout the summer and add a layer of mulch once ferns have developed. Ensure asparagus receives adequate moisture all year long, particularly during fern growth which coincides with the plant building and storing food reserves for next spring.
Do not harvest asparagus shoots until their second year, and limit yourself to one good ‘mess.’ Snap thick, 6 to 10-inch-tall spears at ground level. Cutting below the soil surface invites disease and easily injures crown buds. Harvest for four weeks in year three, followed by 6 to 8 weeks every year afterward. Cease harvest when average stalk size decreases to pencil-thick spears.
The subtle, sweet, earthy, nutty flavor of freshly harvested asparagus, roasted with olive oil, salt, and pepper, makes it one of spring's most delicious and highly valued vegetable crops. Skip the canned stuff Grow JoCo Kids and come out to the Johnson County Farmers Market on May 6.