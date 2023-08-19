Since becoming interested in beekeeping, I’ve learned many things not only about honey bees but also honey. During my journey, I’ve encountered many commonly-held misconceptions people have about honey. This four-part series on honey ends by debunking five of the most common myths. Welcome back.
1. Myth: crystalized honey is spoiled. There’s a lot of misconception when it comes to crystallization, also known as granulation. Crystallization is nature’s way of preserving honey. The reason for crystallization is largely due to the composition of honey. Honey contains natural sugar, glucose, and fructose, in varying amounts depending on the nectar source. The glucose separates from the water to form crystals because of the saturation of the honey. Fructose remains liquid. After crystallization, the honey still remains the same and is still rich in nutrients. Crystalized honey can be enjoyed in recipes or returned to its viscous state by gently heating it in its container in a warm water bath.
2. Myth: Honey never spoils. This is one of the most popular myths about honey. Many people believe honey can last forever, which is technically true. However, leaving the honey jar or bottle opened for a long time allows the honey to readily extract moisture from the air. If the honey extracts enough water to bring its content over twenty percent, honey begins to lose its color, its antibacterial and anti-fungal properties, and the honey will become inedible. If honey is stored in an air-tight container, it can actually last forever.
3. Myth: Honey on metal is destructive to the metal. This myth, like the “honey never spoils” myth is partially true. Honey has a high percent of acidity and can corrode metals if the metals have had long continuous exposure to the honey. It is advised that honey be stored in non-metallic containers to avoid them corroding. You can safely scoop honey with your teaspoon without it having any effects as long as it doesn’t stay too long in the honeypot.
4. Myth: filtered honey is not as authentic as unfiltered honey. When you request raw, unfiltered honey, you find some grains and foamy substances in the honey (pollen grains, wax, air bubbles, etc.). These substances are extraneous in nature and do not necessarily give the honey added nutrients. Filtered honey is honey that has gone through filtration, which is done to remove extraneous particles and give a clear liquid. It should be noted that the filtered honey is just as good as the raw honey direct from the hive.
5. Myth: only honey bees make honey. Other insects, apart from bees, DO produce honey. The Mexican honey wasp is a great producer of honey on a very large scale, almost like the honey bee or stingless bee. Bumblebees also produce a small amount of honey for their own survival.
Honey is as fascinating as it is delicious. Each flower’s nectar and how honey bees process it for long-term storage creates a unique, very shelf-stable, nutritious food source with traditional and modern medical uses. Honey is a very important sweetening ingredient worldwide which is reflected in numerous cultures’ cuisines. As we conclude, perhaps it is easy to understand why honey’s value is greater than even crude oil.