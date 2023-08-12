My first cooking triumph was at the age of six when, under supervision, I made a fried bologna sandwich on toast for my lunch. Since then, I’ve always had a passion for cooking and definitely keep honey as a staple ingredient in my pantry. In part three of our four-part series on honey, we highlight the historical and current global uses of honey as food. Welcome back.
Mellivory, the consumption of honey, predates recorded history. At one point, an early hominid picked up a piece of honeycomb and tasted it. Thus began our endless love affair with the sweet, syrupy, flavorful treat. Experts generally agree that ancient humans learned to follow the greater honeyguide bird, a member of the woodpecker family, to find wild beehives. There, the hive would typically be destroyed to collect what honey bees had made for food.
The earliest known records of using honey as food are from ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs. Honey was used to sweeten cakes and biscuits and as an ingredient in many other recipes. Even before recorded history, humans learned that honey mixed with water and yeast would produce a fermented alcoholic beverage called mead. Ancient Greeks were famed for their love of honey. In 594 BC, beekeeping around Athens was so densely practiced that Solon passed a law limiting the distance one hive could be to another.
One ancient recorded recipe for maza (sweetened barley cakes) can be found in a seventh-century medical encyclopedia written by Byzantine Greek physician Paulus Aegineta. It roughly translates: “Mix one cup coarse toasted barley flour, 1/2 cup water, three tablespoons of honey, and two tablespoons of olive oil. Form into patties and bake for 15 minutes at 350F.”
Many historic honey-laden foods are even made regularly today: honey cakes in numerous forms, honey fritters, and an ancient Italian honeyed cheesecake called placenta are just a few. Honningkaker, one of Norway's oldest recipes, is a commonly made spiced honey cookie.
Honey is well-regarded in modern cooking and can replace all or certain amounts of granulated sugar in some recipes. For example, replacing part of the sugar with honey will create a very moist bundt cake. Honey also contributes to visually rich browning through a process called the Maillard reaction, the reaction between reducing sugars and proteins by the impact of heat. Watch the browning closely, however, because honey will quickly burn.
Honey also pairs very well with savory foods. Here in Appalachia, honey is a mandatory glaze on many savory items, from hams to roast fowl to roasted winter squashes. The sweetness and unique flavor of honey awakens subtle flavors in meats, vegetables, and cheeses that are pleasing to the palate. Dakgangjeong, a very popular South Korean dish easily replicated in American kitchens, are crispy fried chicken wings tossed in a sauce of honey, garlic, dried chili peppers, and vinegar.
I’m very grateful for having taken to cooking early in life. While I no longer make fried bologna on toast sandwiches, I have learned that the taste and sweetness of honey can be a surprisingly welcome addition to many dishes. What are some of your favorite recipes that use what the amazing honey bees made?