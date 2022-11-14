Agriculture is an integral part of our daily lives; however, only 2 percent of the population are farmers.
The Johnson County 4-H program recently hosted 4-H Farm Day for third, fourth, and fifth graders to visit a local farm to learn just how important agriculture is to their daily lives. During their trip to the farm, youth visit with local farmers and individuals from agriculture industries while engaging in hands-on learning.
When asked about how she got involved in hosting Farm Day, Lori Kegley, owner of Iron Mountain Farms, shared,
“Years ago, my daughter, Danielle Pleasant, and Rick Thomason from the Johnson County Extension office came to us with the idea of hosting a farm day field trip for youth in Johnson County. My late husband, Keg, and I love kids and always felt a responsibility to pass on our knowledge to the next generation. We both fondly remember our childhood spent on the farm with our grandparents and know that many kids won’t ever get that experience. Farm Day has always been a special event as the community comes together to volunteer their time and make this event a great experience for our youth. The excitement as kids interact with animals and learn about agriculture is very rewarding.”
For Tammy Jarvis, a Doe Elementary teacher, this was her first experience with Farm Day, “I was very impressed. It was well-organized, educational, and fun-filled for our students. It was a great experience and a field trip they will be talking about for a long time.”
The presenters’ dedication to engaging farm day and sparking a passion for agriculture is impressive. Janice Friend of the Johnson County Beekeepers’ Association spent the night before the event moving honeybees into an observation hive so youth could get an up-close look without the risk of being stung.
Sarah Bellam of Brushy Fork Environmental Consulting prepared an activity for youth to learn about the importance of stream barriers and how they affect water quality. At the same time, Vonnie Smith of Wintergreen Farm showed youth how they can immediately get involved in horticulture and grow their container garden.
Oreo, a black Herford heifer from Snyder and Son Farm, enjoyed all the petting from students. At the same time, they learned about beef cattle from Rick Snyder and senior high 4-H and FFA members Trinity Johnson and Madisyn Farrow. Johnson County Equine and Agriculture Association representative Mollie Ingle shared knowledge about horses while students got to meet farm residents Bud, a 2,000-pound draft horse, and Tater, an American Quarter Horse.
The poultry exhibit from Lori Kegley, owner of Iron Mountain Farms and host of Farm Day, is a presentation that youth love and have talked about for years. It seems that no matter the age, sliding behind the wheel of a new Zetor tractor from McQueen Equipment or in the cab of a bulldozer used by the TN Dept. of Forestry is guaranteed to make one smile.
Christy Junge of A Bushel and a Peck Farm tested the students’ knowledge with seed samples while teaching the different ways to start and grow your food. Senior High 4-H and FFA member Amy Gunter and 4-H agent Morgan Short talked to youth about goats, while Billy Ward of UT TSU Extension discussed various sheep breeds and guardian dogs. Jason Hughes, Debbie Lipford, and Kenny Icenhour from our local Natural Resource Conservation Service rounded out the twelve stations, where the youth met Ruby Raindrop while learning about the water cycle.
While each station holds special memories for youth, JoJo Aldridge, a third grader from Mountain City Elementary, said, “The honey was tasty, but the bees were a little scary. My favorite parts were the working dogs Heavy, a Great Pyrenees, and Zeke, a Corgi, that greeted all the students, and the goat named Osborne, ’cause that’s my teacher’s name too.”