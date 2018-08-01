TUFC Certifies new arboreta, new tree sanctuary, and recertifies existing arboreta

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Urban Forestry Council (TUFC) has certified 4 new arboreta throughout the state, recertified 9 existing arboreta and certified 7 tree sanctuaries. With the four additions to its arboreta program, the TUFC has a total of 91 throughout Tennessee. To become certified, each arboretum much meet strict guidelines, one of which is to have a specific number of tree species based upon the level of arboretum designation.

“TUFC’s arboretum program is an excellent way to recognize the educational and research efforts of the arboreta, as well as their environmental contributions to their respective communities, by providing unique opportunities for children and adults to observe the distinctive qualities of trees.” said Urban Forester Brian Rucker with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, Division of Forestry. This is the 17th year TUFC has certified arboreta in Tennessee.New certified arboreta include: Level 1-Mabry Hazen House (Knoxville), Level 1-Oaklawn Garden (Germantown), Level 2-White House Greenway (White House) and Level 3-Cooper-Young Historic District (Memphis).

Arboreta recertified by the TUFC are: Level 1-Chucalissa Tree Trail (Memphis), Level 1-Monteagle Sunday School Assembly (Monteagle), Level 1-Sycamore Shoals (Elizabethton), Level 2-Deerwood Arboretum (Brentwood), Level 2-East Park (Tullahoma), Level 2-LaGrange Cemetery (LaGrange), Level 2-Okeena Park (Dyersburg), Level 4-Cheekwood Estate & Gardens (Nashville), and Level 4-Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center (Chattanooga).

Tree Sanctuaries are home tree collections. Currently there are 11 tree sanctuaries throughout the state of Tennessee.In addition to a specific number of tree species for each level of arboretum (TUFC certifies arboreta at four levels.), universal standards for arboreta include: trees must be properly labeled for public educational purposes, and the site must be properly maintained throughout the certification period. Other standards may include providing a map for self-guided tours or staff for public educational programs.

TUFC’s arboretum certification program is sponsored by the Tennessee Urban Forestry Council in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, Division of Forestry. For more information on arboretum certification, contact the program coordinator Jill Smith at (615) 638-8027, or email JillSmith.tufc@gmail.com. Visit the TUFC website at www.tufc.com/arboreta for information on creating or visiting an arboretum.