By Rick Thomason

UT/TSU Ext. Director

The Northeast Tennessee Beef Expo is scheduled for Thursday, October 11, 2018 at the UT Research and Education Center in Greeneville, TN. At the 2018 Northeast Tennessee Beef Expo you will hear about new methods and techniques that can help you achieve a more efficient and profitable operation and enjoy a delicious lunch!

The educational sessions at this year’s Beef Expo will include a panel discussion on farm infrastructure. Several livestock specialists will be on hand to discuss things to consider and answer producers questions on the most efficient farm layout for livestock handling equipment, working facilities, waterers, mineral feeders, etc. In addition, there will be sessions on Hay Storage and Feeding, Pasture Renovation, AI for Commercial & Small Herds, Pregnancy Checking, Beef Cattle Market Outlook and the TAEP program. In the afternoon, there will be live demonstrations of haying and forage equipment. The Trade Show will offer exhibits from numerous agricultural sponsors and participants will be able to talk to various vendors about their products and services available.

Brochures with all the information about this year’s Beef Expo can be picked up at the Extension office, Tri-State Growers Coop or the Garden Barn. The brochure has a registration form attached. Pre-registration is due by September 28th and the fee is only $15 which covers all of the educational sessions, trade show, breakfast biscuit and lunch. On-site registration is $20 and lunch is not guaranteed.

In conjunction with the Northeast Tennessee Beef Expo, a two-day Advanced Master Beef Producer course has been set up for anyone who needs to be re-certified. The first day participants will attend the Northeast TN Beef Expo. Participants will be required to stay the full day and the Friday classes will be held at the same location in Greeneville, TN. The registration fee is $75. This will cover the registration fee for attending the Northeast Tennessee Beef Expo. This $75 fee will cover all educational materials, snacks and lunch each day. Each participant will receive a Certificate of Completion, which certifies the producer for 3 years to receive the 50% cost share through the TAEP program. For more information or to register for this course, contact Rick Thomason at 727-8161 or e-mail rthomaso@utk.edu.