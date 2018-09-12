Music benefits mental and physical health

Studies have shown that music can have a beneficial impact on both mental and physical health. In a meta-analysis of 400 studies, researchers at McGill University in Montreal found that music can reduce stress and boost the immune system. That’s because listening to music increases the body’s production of immunoglobin A, an antibody that plays an critical role in the function of the immune system and cells that attack viruses.

A 2013 study even found that music can help children during visits to the emergency room. Researchers at the University of Alberta studied 42 children between the ages of 3 and 11, discovering that those who listened to relaxing music while having an IV inserted reported less pain than children who did not listen to music. In addition, children who listened to music during the adminstration of the IV exhibited less anguish than the children who did not listen to music. Healthcare workers even noted the ease of administering IVs to children who were listening to music compared to patients who were not listening to music.