Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybee, and Farm-Raised Fish Program (ELAP) application deadline quickly approaching

October 17, 2018

The Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program (ELAP) provides emergency assistance to eligible livestock, honeybee, and farm-raised fish producers who have losses due to disease, adverse weather or other conditions, such as blizzards and wildfires, not covered by other agricultural disaster assistance programs.

Eligible livestock losses include grazing losses not covered under the Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP), loss of purchased feed and/or mechanically harvested feed due to an eligible adverse weather event, additional cost of transporting water because of an eligible drought and additional cost associated with gathering livestock to treat for cattle tick fever.

Eligible honeybee losses include loss of purchased feed due to an eligible adverse weather event, cost of additional feed purchased above normal quantities due to an eligible adverse weather condition, colony losses in excess of normal mortality due to an eligible weather event or loss condition, including CCD, and hive losses due to eligible adverse weather.

Eligible farm-raised fish losses include death losses in excess of normal mortality and/or loss of purchased feed due to an eligible adverse weather event.

Producers who suffer eligible livestock, honeybee, or farm-raised fish losses from October 1, 2017 to September 30, 2018 must file:

•A notice of loss the earlier of 30 calendar days of when the loss is apparent or by November 1, 2018

•An application for payment by November 1, 2018

The following ELAP Fact Sheets (by topic) are available on our website at: www.fsa.usda.gov/factsheets.

•ELAP for Farm-Raised Fish Fact Sheet

•ELAP for Livestock Fact Sheet

•ELAP for Honeybees Fact Sheet

For more information about the ELAP program please visit the Johnson County FSA Office at 119 S Murphey Street, Mountain City, TN or call (423) 727-9744.