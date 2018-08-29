Benefits of essential oil diffuser jewelry

By Jana Jones

Farmers Market Manager

Are you ready to kiss your toxic perfume goodbye? Need help during the day with energy? Maybe you need a way to de-stress. Come to the Johnson County Farmers Market (JCFM) this Saturday anytime from 9 until 12 to learn more about the amazing benefits of wearing diffuser necklaces and bracelets. Diane Darocha and Cole Gladden will be at D’s Alabaster Jar’s booth all morning discussing essential oil diffuser jewelry and answering questions regarding which oils are best for your needs.

“The arts have always been my language of choice”, says Darocha. Diane uses this language to create functional and prophetic pieces using clay, paint, and paper. Darocha created D’s Alabaster Jar to market her beautiful works of art, including diffuser necklaces and bracelets.With degrees in psychology and holistic nutrition, educating others on health and well-being laces through all that she does. Cole Gladden also loves educating people about essential oils. The Gladden family runs a booth inside Double D’s Consignment at 125 W. Main Street, Mountain City, where you can find a variety of essential oils and diffuser jewelry.

While modern research is now substantiating the wellness benefits of essential oils, they are actually an age-old remedy for a myriad of mental and physical health issues, the oldest known form of medicine that dates back thousands of years. Hundreds of essential oils are available today, each with their own benefits, from the relaxing effect of lavender to the immune-boosting properties of grapefruit.

Synthetic perfumes are loaded with harmful chemicals that absorb into your skin and bloodstream. Why not replace them with jasmine, rose, or lavender essential oils? You’ll protect your health, save a lot of money, and smell much better. Essential oils absorb quickly when applied to your skin. With diffuser jewelry, a drop or two of oil will maintain its scent for at least a day, if not longer. Diffuser jewelry requires minimal oil compared to traditional diffusers, making your oil last as long as possible. You only need a drop or less per day, so you’ll spend less money on oils over time. These are just a few of the benefits of using essential oil diffuser jewelry. Come to this Saturday’s “How To” class at the JCFM to learn more!

If you haven’t visited the Johnson County Farmers Market this year, we are now located at Ralph Stout Park in the parking area near the children’s playground. Come enjoy the live music, farm fresh produce, eggs, meat, dairy, and local handmade baked goods and craft items each Saturday morning from 9 until noon. Check out our new “Breakfast at the Market” tent and come by the manager’s table to find your “Fresh is Best” t-shirt along with other items and information. We offer the Fre$h Savings Program with doubles the dollars for EBT customers. Bring the kids by our GoJoCo Kids tent to make healthy snacks and participate in fun activities! Can’t make it on Saturdays? For a limited time, we are offering a Tuesday Farmers Market from 3:30 until 6:30pm also at Ralph Stout Park. We invite you to like us on Facebook to see all of the current news or visit our webpage at JohnsonCountyFM.org.