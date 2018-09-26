Letters to the editor- St. Anthony’s

Dear Editor,

St. Anthony Bread Food Pantry would like to thank Harbin Hill farms and Richard Calkins for sponsoring a fundraising concert to benefit our food pantry. We are appreciative not only for the monies that were raised but also for the opportunity to debut the ecumenical choir made up of members of several churches under the direction of Marie-Jo Thum.

The choir entertained and led the attendees in a community sing of old favorite gospel music. Thanks to the Privette Family Musicians and Johnson County Children’s Community Chorus who also performed at the event.

Sincerely,

Leni Smith,