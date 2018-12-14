Senior News

By Meg Dickens

The Johnson County Senior Center will be collecting donations for the Rescue DOG End of Life Sanctuary. The sanctuary welcomes all donations such as food, warm clothing and treats for the animals. The center will also collect Christmas gifts for the sanctuary.

Senior Center Spokesperson Valerie Edes learned of Melissa Gentry’s work from friend and fellow center member Pat Grindstaff. Seniors were quick to jump on board to help.

“All is greatly appreciated by us, especially those life-long friends you can bring into your life,” says Edes.

Edes encourages the public to adopt a “life-long friend” at the shelter. She is passionate about the cause. Edes feels that many animals are suffering and deserve help. This time of year is a crucial point for this help. Low temperatures can be deadly to animals left out in the cold

Before adopting a pet, remember that they are a big responsibility. Pet owners overwhelmingly say that it is well worth the effort.

Donations can be sent to End of Life Sanctuary, Care of Melissa Gentry at 254 South Shady Street in Mountain City. Gentry can be reached at 423-956-2564.

Bring in the new year with a good deed or new best friend. The seniors at the Johnson County Senior Center wish blessings on you.

Find out more at the Johnson County Senior Center at 128 College Street in Mountain City, TN.