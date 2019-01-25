Jo. Co. seniors celebrate the small things in life

By Meg Dickens

Seniors at the Johnson County Senior Center continue to prove that age is only a number with their active schedules. They always find something to celebrate. This past week, the seniors celebrated both National Hat Day and National Popcorn Day. They plan to host a “Snow Ball Party” on Friday, January 25.

National Hat Day

Hats were a sign of status back in the Middle Ages. National Hat Day is a fitting time to appreciate the versatility of headwear. Almost everyone at the Johnson County Senior Center sported a wacky hat on January 15. Styles ranged from southern belle-like hats to baseball caps. Ted Trivett won the hat contest with a satellite hat.

National Popcorn Day

National Popcorn day has been around since 1958. Reportedly, Americans eat more popcorn than those in any other country. Americans consume approximately 17 billion quarts of popcorn yearly, which is enough to fill the Empire State Building 18 times.

The Johnson County Senior Center celebrated national Popcorn Day with free popcorn, a popcorn toss, and a guessing game on how many popcorn kernels were in a container. The final number came in at 2,857 kernels.

Sanford Humphrey, Cloyce Eller, and Dennis Henson placed respectfully at first, second, and third in the popcorn toss. Charlie Meadows and Edwin Price came out at the top of the kernel guessing game. Food Lion in Mountain City donated baked goods as prizes.

“Snow Ball Party”

The seniors will celebrate the cold with a Snow Ball party. Lunch will be a warming entree of gumbo with French bread or polish sausage with green peppers and onions. Corn casserole and potatoes are available as sides. Dessert will be “snow cream” AKA ice cream and hot chocolate. Lunch will be 6 dollars and is eat-in only.