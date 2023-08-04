Mountain City resident DeAnna Greer's recent win of Miss Sullivan County 2024 boosted her mission and dreams that would make any community proud.
Previously reigning as Miss Appalachian Highlands 2020 and Miss Memphis 2022, Greer, 21, was unquestionably prepared for success.
“Before the thoughts of competing at the local level, I visually laid my year of service out as Miss Sullivan County and potentially an additional year if crowned Miss Tennessee,” she said.
The preparation consists of being consistent and building experience through the community. As the Community Event Coordinator for three annual community projects, Greer can connect with all ages on a personal level and touch their hearts at the same time.
Touching on the phases of competition at Miss Tennessee next June is interview, talent, on-stage conversation, and fitness Greer is preparing herself to the highest potential she can be.
“I strive to become a better version of myself at the end of competition no matter the outcome,” she said.
But this is where things get even more interesting, as the local celebrity is taking the word volunteerism to an entirely new level. Greer is using her fame to encourage others to make a difference and volunteer. The goal is to visit all 26 counties of East Tennessee within her year of service as Miss Sullivan County 2024. And that’s just the short-term goal.
“I have more than 5,000 hours of community service,” she said, adding that her long-term goal is to serve on the national level as Miss America, which may suggest visions of beautiful women walking across a stage to receive a crown, but to Greer, the crown “brings more opportunity to promote community advocacy along with a much greater responsibility.”
While wearing the coveted crown, Greer’s mission is to reach a goal of encouraging 1,000 new volunteers and advocate her nonprofit organization S.T.O.P and Serve (Serving to Teach Others Passion).
“I have been doing this since I was eight months old, and I have learned it is more than glitz and glamour,” she said as she talked about her journey in the spotlight, but firmly added, “It is about giving back to the community.”
Greer’s mom Kelly noted that to DeAnna, giving back is personal. In addition to funding an annual backpack giveaway, she has spent countless hours delivering baskets to seniors during the Covid pandemic and has been a huge supporter for children to receive toys at Christmas time.
One can say she is living the volunteer lifestyle. In just the last few years, she has proven how impactful one person’s efforts can be. The results are obvious. While spending time volunteering and affecting for change in her local community, she has helped countless others.
DeAnna gives all credit to her faith, stating, “Trust your own timing. I’m a believer that God handles everything, and he saves his timing for your perfect time. I live by the Bible verse at Luke 1:37, ‘For with God nothing shall be impossible.’ With that being said, I would advise you to focus on yourself, your future endeavors, and your dreams.