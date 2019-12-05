Mountain City Elementary Recognizes 2019 “Stampede” Winners

Submitted

It was another great year for the Mountain City Elementary Stampede as students, staff, and families walked laps to raise money for their school.

Prizes were awarded to all students who participated, and school-wide winners were announced.

School-Wide Winner: Miley Reynolds;

Top Five: Taylin Snyder, Easton Snyder, Landon Johnson, Mack White, and Karlie Jo Fletcher;

Pre-K/Head Start-Sienna Luna;

Kindergarten-Weston Payne;

First Grade-Paisley Wilson and Trenton Greer;

Second Grade-Barry Sanders;

Third Grade-Clara Wilson;

Fourth Grade-Alex Wright;

Fifth Grade-Michael Watson, Ella Icenhour, and Jalyn Blevins, and

Sixth Grade-Izzy Thompson;

Poster Design Winners: Mrs. Crowder’s Kindergarten Class (Pre-K/Head Start-2nd) and Mrs. Osborne’s Third Grade Class (Grades 3-6);

$1.00 Ticket Donation: Madeline Davis and Julia Piatt.

A total of $20,493.05 was collected to purchase instructional supplies and materials for Pre-K/Head Start through sixth grade.

Mountain City Elementary would like to thank the students, staff, parents, volunteers, community, NECC, and the Aquarium of the Smokies for supporting this event