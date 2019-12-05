Local students recognized in drug prevention effort

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

Fifth-grade students in Johnson County took center stage and enjoyed the spotlight this month while celebrating the completion of CHOICES, a drug prevention program, in which students voluntarily participate in an essay contest with one winner from each elementary school.

The ceremony was held on Monday, November 18, at Heritage Hall, announcing all the winners who have received bicycles, while all participants received a completion certificate and a t-shirt donated by Angie Stout.

Essay winners included Ethan Robinson (Mountain City Elementary), Eva Matthews (Roan Creek Elementary), Cheyann Gary (Laurel Elementary), Ellie Averill (Shady Elementary) and Gavin Curd (Doe elementary).

Also on hand during the event were local officials Johnson County Sheriff Eddie Tester, Mayor Mike Taylor, along with Melissa Hollaway and Lisa Crowder.

“We would like to thank our sponsors who supplied the bicycles,” said Amanda McGlamery with Coordinated School Health, Johnson County Schools.

According to school officials, CHOICES is a pair of education classes that covers drugs, tobacco, and alcohol awareness and peer pressure as it relates to our youth.

To teach these classes, Coordinated School Health partnered with Johnson County Emergency Management Operations Officer Mike Sumner and Johnson County Sheriff’s Office deputy Mark Gladden.