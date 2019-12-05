Lily Savery is Laurel Elementary School’s Student of the Week Home / News / Lily Savery is a first grade student in Mrs.Freeman’s classroom at Laurel Elementary School. Lily is said to known as a youngstudents who shows amazing leadership skills at school. She is an active listener with a vivid imagination. Lily is the daughter of Trish Phipps and Clay Savery. Her sister is Emma Savery. When Lily grows up she wants to be a veterinarian. She has a strong love for chickens and other animals. Lily’s favorite subject is Math. She enjoys drawing in her free time.