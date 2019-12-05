Skip to content Skip to left sidebar Skip to right sidebar Skip to footer

Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Lily Savery is Laurel Elementary School’s Student of the Week

Lily Savery is a first grade student in Mrs.
Freeman’s classroom at Laurel Elementary School. Lily is said to known as a young
students who shows amazing leadership skills at school. She is an active listener with a vivid imagination. Lily is the daughter of Trish Phipps and Clay Savery. Her sister is Emma Savery. When Lily grows up she wants to be a veterinarian. She has a strong love for chickens and other animals. Lily’s favorite subject is Math. She enjoys drawing in her free time.