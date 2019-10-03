You’ve got this! Rede asks: Catastrophic illness has hit our family, and we are having trouble coping. What would you suggest?

Dear Rede, I’m very sorry to hear this and hope that what I have to say can help soften this journey for you all.

Catastrophic illness impacts every part of being-human.

Physically is the most obvious. Yet it doesn’t stop with the illness or the treatment of it. It impacts every part of our normal life. What we can do, not do and have to now do changes most every aspect of our daily routine.

Emotions are the next hardest hit areas as we have to learn how to cope with something often unexpected, and typically find ourselves unprepared to deal with the wide range of emotions and how to express them in healthy ways.

Mentally we may be impacted by medicines, being house, hospital bound or under the constant care of others. We aren’t ourselves and we are often left to our own fearful thoughts.

Next is the social implications. We aren’t able to get out and interact the way we normally did. Also, the way are friends and family react to the illness will impact us as some will not be as comfortable with our illness and may stay away leaving us feeling abandoned and lonely.

Spirituality is another area impacted as we may question more deeply. We may or may not find the answers to our questions. With this we may find ourselves either blaming our creator, or the illness may draw you in deeper in to this relationship.

Lastly, financially, we are often hit hard with bills and loss of income. Leaving another burden that is not helpful in the recovery process. Sometimes requiring us to make decisions that have long-term impact.

My suggestion to you and your family, Rede, is to choose one of these areas and start building some strength, or ask for support from outside resources. As that begins to improve focus on another area. I can not promise things will get completely better, but one little improvement at a time will help in the long run.

All the best to you and your family.