Woods and Wildlife Field Day is October 21

Staff Report

The Woods and Wildlife Field Day this year will

include topics focusing on current research and forest stewardship practices that will help landowners with forest management goals. There will also be a Nature Conservancy partnership update.

The in-person field day presented by the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture is scheduled for October 21 at the

Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center with a

portion of the program at the UT Arboretum.

The one-day educational event will begin with an optional networking breakfast and on-site registration at 7 a.m. EDT. An introduction to the field day will begin at 8 a.m. The sessions will conclude by 12:30 p.m.

Topics to be featured during the field day’s seminars include updates on these projects:

The Working Woodlands Program, a partnership with the Nature Conservancy, and the “New” Family Forest Carbon Program

Gardens for Pollinator Health Study

Honey Bee Study

U.S. Forest Service Forest Inventory and Analysis Plot and UT Carbon Plot Measurement Comparison

The event will also feature a roundtable field discussion of the center’s Carbon Plot Remeasurement Study.

University of Tennessee COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed.

The UT Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center and Arboretum is located at 901 S. Illinois Ave. in Oak Ridge. A map can be found online at forestry.tennessee.edu.

