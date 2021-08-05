WMCT Radio welcomes youngest station manager in its 54 year history

Johnson County native and JCHS 2018 Graduate, Christian Phillipi will be WMCT 1390’s new Station Manager. Phillipi will be the youngest Manager in WMCT’s 54 year history. Photo by Karla Prudhomme

By Karla Prudhomme

Freelance Writer

WMCT Radio first signed on the air in December of 1967 when the FCC approved Thomas Atkinson’s application to broadcast on AM 1390, giving Mountain City its first and only local radio station. Though a lot has changed in WMCT’s 54-year history, including an FM station (102.9 FM) and a state-of-the-art recording studio, another significant change occurs- the announcement of a new Station Manager.

Christian Phillipi, a Johnson County native and 2018 graduate of Johnson County High School, will take over as Station Manager from well-known and well-loved Jim Gilley, making him the youngest station manager in recent East Tennessee radio broadcasting history. At seventeen years of age, while in his Junior year at Johnson County High School, Christian, 21, started working at WMCT as the weekend DJ. Due to his solid work ethic and dependability, Christian was subsequently promoted to a full-time position in 2020, working as the station’s daytime radio personality. Christian’s early start in radio made it easy for him to choose his academic major. He earned his Associate’s Degree in Mass Communications from Northeast State Community College last year and has future plans to continue his education by earning a bachelor’s degree in Broadcasting from East Tennessee State University.

Christian is a forward-thinking young man and is already working on expanding listener involvement by engaging with and focusing on our local community and local talent. He is also currently working on several projects and program additions including, a new Sunday evening program featuring contemporary Christian music called “The Uplift.” WMCT will continue its country music legacy while incorporating a wider variety of various musical genres. But not to worry, WMCT listeners, as Swap Shop and other popular segments are here to stay.

According to Janice Atkinson Russell, daughter of Thomas Atkinson and current owner of WMCT Radio- The Mountain, Johnson County can continue to rely on our local radio for up-to-the-minute information. Great things are to come at WMCT with Christian Phillipi at the helm, as he, Ms. Russell, and the entire staff are all committed to the community and to promoting all that Johnson County has to offer.