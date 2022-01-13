WMC confident of 2022 success, promotes new programs

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

Contributed by WMC

Women of MC spent the first two years raising awareness to the issues many face in the community. From the lack of education boys and girls have about their own bodies, to sexual and domestic violence victims having barely any resources to help them escape violent homes.

“We feel like we’ve kicked down some doors and held people accountable for the roles we all play in the future of our community,” WMC founder Olivia Stelter. “This year, we’re creating programs that focus on education and prevention.”

Stelters’ personal favorite program is the Grassroots Wellness and Appropriate Sex Education program – giving parents the option to have different kinds of education mailed to their front door for their children about consent, puberty, birth control options, healthy relationships, safe touch, and more.

“All the things they don’t teach in school anymore, we’re going to try to get out there,” she said and added that teen pregnancy is extremely high right now, and “knowledge gives young people the power to make informed decisions with their own bodies.”

Below are just some of the programs on the WMC roster:

HOME INSECURITY PROGRAM and

HELPING OTHERS:

“Soap, pads, tampons, toothbrushes, toothpaste, and shampoo will be free and available at various hotels via book bags because we do not have a public shelter. You can also find these items at Helping Others for free during the week.”

WMC GRANDPAENTS POGRAM:

“Grandparents will get “Support Packages” throughout the year – as our thank you for their service in raising and being caregivers for children in this community.”

PERIOD POVERTY TEEN DELIVERY:

“If you are under the age of 18 or still in high school, you can sign up for free products to be delivered at your door at no cost. If you are over 18, you can get products at Helping Others beside Danny’s Tires at no cost.”

HOME INSECURE CHILDREN IN

JOHNSON COUNTY OUTREACH:

“Women of MC committed $1,000 to the Family Resource Center in Central Office to take care of home insecure children via buying needed supplies every month. WMC also provided 26 children with bedding via Amazon donations for the winter season that are living in trailers without heat or campers.”

COMMUNITY

OUTREACH:

“Women of MC is committing $5,000 to help bring free programs that will offer Johnson County residents access to free dental, vision, and mammograms.”

COLLEGE PACK AND GRANT SPONSORED BY STATE FARM AND WOMEN OF MC:

“Our College Pack and Grant is officially up and running! First place winner gets a $1,000 grant in the form of a check, up to $1,000 in school supplies and FREE senior pictures by Little Mee Photography. “

All winners get up to $1,000 in school supplies (including a new laptop, gas cards, and food cards).

Multiple Winners will be chosen and selected. Please see Priscilla Davis for a hard copy of instructions and consent form. Due April 1, 2022.

A huge thank you to Mina and Randy McVeigh for their $1,000 grant, State Farm for supplying College Packs, and Little Mee Photography.”

Stelter wants to encourage area residents to visit the Women of MC website and sign up or check availability for these programs.

Her team is hopeful about this upcoming year; finally feel like the organization can do all the things it wanted to see happening when its

members were children.

“We want to fill in the gaps, gap the bridges, and bring empowerment to every single person we can,” she said. “Our team is growing, our team is healing, and we are overall feeling happier going into 2022. Thank you so much to our community for all your support and love. We can’t wait to share our impact with you,”