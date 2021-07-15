Wiggins named Tennessee 4-H Volunteer of the Year

Sirrena Wiggins, a Johnson County 4-H volunteer, was named the Tennessee 4-H Horse Program Volunteer of the Year. Sirrena could not attend the awards ceremony, but Sawyer Main, a former student, FFA and 4-H member, accepted the award on her behalf. Pictured: Sawyer Main, right and Sirrena Wiggins, left. Submitted Photo

Submitted by Danielle Pleasant

Johnson County 4-H and FFA alumni Sirrena Wiggins was named the 2021 Tennessee 4-H Horse Program Volunteer of the year. For more than 20 years, Sirrena followed her passion and helped others along the way and has been actively involved with 4-H. Sirrena is known as an avid equestrian who enjoys sharing that passion, volunteering with the Johnson County Tennessee 4-H program since 2006.

In addition to being a 4-H horse project leader and coach for the meats evaluation and horse judging teams, Sirrena also volunteers with the Johnson County FFA. In 2018, 4-H added meats evaluation to its available judging teams. Sirrena was the first to jump on board and help coach. She holds to her beliefs of “using projects, contests, and activities offered in 4-H and FFA programs to help youth find their unique talents.

“Once these youth find their talents, we strive to ignite their passion, to increase their skill set, and learn life-long skills,” she said.

Former Johnson County 4-H’er and FFA member Sawyer Main said, “Sirrena has been one of my biggest influences and mentors. She genuinely cares about each of her students, and her passion shows. She has generously donated her time to help me develop my leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills. If not for her and others like her, I wouldn’t be in the position I am.”

Sirrena is what volunteerism is about; she strives for success while encouraging and celebrating others.