When You’re On Your Own, We Are There With You

By Jill Penley

Freelance Writer

As the United States faces the worst public health crisis in a generation, The Tomahawk wants you to know we are here for you — and with you. Whatever happens, whenever it happens, we will be there for you. We’ll be there to let you know how our community is managing through this crisis — from business to government to the health care system and schools to the drastic impact on individuals and families.

And we’ll be there to let you know about the good and extraordinary things happening amid this crisis —the high school basketball homecoming queen offering to pick up groceries for those who aren’t able to get out, the folks making masks for health workers, the neighbors bringing food to older adults who cannot leave their homes, teachers offering assistance and resources to aid parents unfamiliar with homeschooling, the health workers putting themselves in harm’s way to care for the sick.

Amidst the sadness and anxiety, there are uplifting moments that remind us of the resilience of the human spirit, and we’ll be there to document those too.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said the coronavirus has created an “unprecedented health and economic crisis in our state.” He added, “We need every Tennessean on board to beat this pandemic. Success starts with swift, accurate information, and we support the efforts of the press to keep every Tennessean informed.”

We are here to help you make sense of the situation and to help you navigate it. Having fact-based, reliable reporting that provides public scrutiny and oversight is more important than ever.

Together, across the decades, this newspaper and its readers have navigated horrific events — natural disasters, terrorism, financial downturns, periods of extreme political and societal division. This challenge is greater than any of those, but rest assured, we’ll be here for you.

Johnson County is made up of resilient people who are known to come together and persevere. Let’s stick together, and we will come through this, too.