By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

Tennessee Department of Health recognized both Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Awareness with the Wear a Little Purple with Your Pink Campaign, which was promoted throughout the month of October.

Campaign organizers emphasized that the pink ribbon for breast cancer is combined it with the purple ribbon for domestic violence. Sadly, while nearly one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer, one in four women will experience domestic violence in her lifetime.

In addition to reminding women to get their routine mammograms, especially women at an increased risk of breast cancer, TDH wants to raise awareness of resources available for those experiencing domestic violence.

“This campaign aims to remind women how valuable their overall health is and to let them know there are resources in Tennessee to help them,” the release said.

To recognize this campaign, Friday, October 22, will be Wear a Little Purple with Your Pink Day. Tennesseans can support this campaign and bring awareness to breast cancer and domestic violence by wearing pink and purple and share pictures on social media using the campaign hashtags #WALPWYP, #StrongerTogether, and #IAmaPurpleAdvocate.

Reducing Disparities

While domestic violence impacts people of all races, cultures, genders, socioeconomic class, and religions, there are disparities in how it affects communities of color and other marginalized groups. Economic instability, unsafe housing, neighborhood violence, and lack of safe childcare and social support can further worsen uncertain conditions. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has further isolated people; thus, affecting victims’ ability to receive help and/or report their situation.

Similarly, the pandemic has delayed an estimated 3.9 million breast cancer screenings nationally. With fewer screenings, there are fewer diagnoses of breast cancer, which may result in some cancers being diagnosed at later stages with poor prognoses. It is important to note that breast cancer disproportionately affects minority populations, as black women are more likely than their white counterparts to be diagnosed at later stages.

Resources

Domestic violence is preventable. In Tennessee, the Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence provides healing through counseling, prevention education and advocacy

for children, adults and families affected by sexual violence. In addition, the Tennessee Coalition to

End Domestic and Sexual Violence offers a variety of prevention training and educational programs throughout the year. For more information, visit https://tncoalition.org/ or call the 24-hour crisis hotline

and support line at 1-800-356-6767.

The TDH Rape Prevention and Education (RPE) Program offers training and support for community agencies, sports teams, schools, and universities to implement evidence-based prevention programs. These include Coaching Boys Into Men, Athletes As Leaders, Safe Dates, Shifting Boundaries, and Safe Bar. Learn more at https://www.tn.gov/health/health-program-areas/fhw/rwh/rape-prevention-and-education.html.

If you would like additional information about the Tennessee Breast and Cervical Screening program, please email [email protected] or call 1-877-969-6636.

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.