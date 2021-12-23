Watauga Watershed Alliance supports pair of local charities
Submitted by
Dennis Shekinah
Secretary, Watauga
Watershed Alliance
At the end of each year the Watauga Watershed Alliance (WWA) hosts a fundraiser for another local nonprofit that serves a need for Johnson County.
In the past we have raised funds for the Community Center, the Johnson County Farmers Market, Cherokee Forest Voices, JAM, and
the Center for the Arts, to name a few.
This year, due to COVID concerns, we elected to simply donate to two local NGOs out of our general funds.
Cindy Johnson, treasurer for the WWA, visited Melissa Gentry of the Rescue DOG & End of Life Sanctuary
and Olivia Stelter and Kelley Porter of Women of MC to reward them for their selfless activism.
Those who wish to donate time and money to these
essential groups can easily find them on Facebook.