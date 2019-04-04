Vintage photos cause quite a stir

By Jill Penley

Back before cell phones, social media “selfies,” and digital cameras, one might easily recognize a professional photographer. Perhaps an individual was always toting around a large, cumbersome camera or maybe spending a lot of time in a dark room developing photos. These labors, in some instances, provide our only glimpse to the past.

When Harry “Bud” Reece decided to share some of his late father’s photography on social media, he wasn’t prepared for the public’s reaction. “People are enjoying reliving the past through the photos,” said Reece, who says his father left “boxes and boxes” of photographs and negatives. The shared photos include the old Johnson County High School, which is now the Johnson County Offices, the former Fire station and Library on Donnelly Street and the Masonic Hall.

Dan Reece, Bud’s father, was a man of many talents including being a photographer extraordinaire. “He was basically a jack of all trades,” said Reece, who advises his father was an electrician in addition to his photography. “At one time, he had a studio and appliance store on Church Street,” Reece states as he recalls his father moving the business to a basement space of the former Blackburn’s Supermarket, a historical icon of Johnson County. The market used to operate near Food Country, which is prominent in many of the photos the elder Reece made of the downtown area of Mountain City.

Other buildings and landmarks in the photos, presumably shot sometime in the 1950s, may look somewhat familiar such as the “old fairgrounds,” where the famous bean festivals brought in huge crowds. If “fairground” sounds familiar, it is probably because it is the current site of Johnson County High School campus.

Vintage photos capture the lives and happenings of yesteryear. “With a photo, you can capture a moment,” said Reece, “and have it forever.”