VFW Post 6908 Patriot Pen Essay Winners

Above: Vanessa Perkins State Patriot Pen Essay Winner Vanessa Perkins won First Place at the District level and went on to the State level where she also took First Place in State. Her essay will go to the National Level. Vanessa will be receiving her award for the state Level in Murfreesboro, TN. She is an eighth grade student at Johnson Co. Middle School.Submitted photo.

Below:The VFW. Auxilary recognizes the winners of the Patriot Pen Essay Contest. The theme was “What Makes America Great”. First Place: Vanessa Perkins, Second Place: Audrey Decker, and Third Place: Kloi Hopkins. These essays were sent on to the District Post to be judged. The essay contest is open to sixth through eighth grade students. Submitted Photo.