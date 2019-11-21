Veterans Honored at Johnson County Senior Center

Spirits were high, and excitement was evident as people gathered to honor veterans at the Johnson County Senior Center on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the 3rd Annual Veterans Day Recognition.

Senior Center Director Kathy Motsinger welcomed veterans, families, and guests, followed by Anna and Laura Jones leading everyone in the pledge to the American Flag. After everyone had been seated, Anna and Laura sang “America The Beautiful.” Terry Reece, a local member of VFW Post 6908, gave a Veterans Day tribute and Invocation.

A military branch recognized veterans during the Armed Forces Medley moderated by Dr. John D. Payne, President of Johnson County Senior Center Advisory Board. Lindsay DeBord Yoggerst honored the veterans in attendance by singing, “It is an Honor to Serve.”

The Blue Ridge Mountains Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter members Janet Rhea Payne, Nancy Wills, and Margaret Westphal gave certificates of Appreciation and American flag lapel pins to 56 veterans in attendance.

Joseph Lipford, a veteran of WWII, was the oldest veteran in attendance at the age of 98. He was given a quilt of red, white, and blue stripes with yellow stars that had been donated by

the Blue Ridge Mountains DAR Chapter and quilted by the

Johnson County

Senior Center Quilting Bees.



Two Purple Heart Recipients were in attendance recognized for their extraordinary service and sacrifice to our country were Joseph Lipford and Terry Reed. Those in attendance gave these two veterans a standing ovation in appreciation for their service.

In closing, Junior Maze sang “That Ragged Old Flag,” and Jackie Warden sang “God Bless the USA.” Don Payne prayed offered a prayer for the veterans and the blessing of the food.

Lunch provided by the Johnson County Senior Citizens Center followed with the veterans being the guests of honor.

Appreciation for making the Veterans Day Recognition possible was given to Blue Ridge Mountains DAR, Family Consume Education, Mountain City Funeral Home,

First Tennessee Human Resource Agency,

the Johnson County Senior Center Staff, Quilting

Bees, and volunteers.