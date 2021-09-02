Vaccinations increase in Johnson County

Johnson County Sheriff Eddie Tester receives a COVID-19 vaccine. Recent statistics show an increase in locals getting vaccinated. File photo.

Karla Prudhomme

Freelance Writer

People have recently started lining up to get the COVID 19 vaccination as the percentage of vaccinated residents in Johnson County jumped from 28 to 30.4 percent in just a few weeks. Johnson Countians with at least one dose of the vaccine rose to 34.57 percent of the population. Currently, there have been 11,295 doses of the COVID vaccine administered in Johnson County.

With active cases reaching a new high in Johnson County this past week, people are searching for ways to keep themselves and their families safe. As of Friday, August 27, the county saw 16 new active cases, bringing the total current active case count to 153.

Also, as of Friday, Johnson County reached a total count of 2,738 cases of COVID 19 since the pandemic began. Over the past seven days, Johnson County has averaged 59.7 COVID tests per day, with an average positivity rate of 11.2 percent.

The State of Tennessee is currently engaging in promotions that state, “When in doubt, get a test,” as knowing whether or not you have COVID helps to inform others and helps to mitigate continued community spread. New data supports that the affected age group recently shifted from older Americans to those age 11-20, with the 41–50-year-old age group now being the second most affected age group. The good news is that all residents aged 12 and over are now eligible for the vaccine, though Pfizer is the only approved vaccine for those aged 12-15.

The Johnson County Health Department is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., for testing and offers a ‘walk-in’ option to receive the COVID 19 vaccinations. Adams Pharmacy, Mountain City Pharmacy, and Walgreens also offer ‘walk-in’ vaccinations, which are, of course, free of charge. Mountain City Medical Center is also offering vaccinations; however, an appointment is required.

All are wearing thin as this pandemic lingers and are ready to go back to life as it was ‘BC’ (Before COVID). However, COVID is a virus, and viruses mutate to survive, so there is no choice but to do everything possible to eradicate it. Those of a certain age can recall other diseases that threatened lives. They could eradicate them, as after lining up at school and taking the vaccine-laced sugar cube to end Polio. A few years later, citizens lined up again at school and dutifully got a slightly painful gun-type injection to eradicate smallpox.

In both instances, the effort successfully eradicated these deadly, disfiguring, and highly contagious diseases. Americans banded together for the good of all, and it worked.