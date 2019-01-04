United States Government Shutdown for the 21st Time in History

Reported by Wallethub

As the clock struck midnight December 22, 2018, the United States government shut down for the 21st time in history. This time, it’s a less-intense partial shutdown, which occurs when Congress fails to pass necessary appropriations bills.

The partial shutdown has lasted into the New Year, hitting the thirteen-day mark on January 3, 2019. For context, the longest shutdown ever was 21 days under President Bill Clinton, and only seven shutdowns have ever lasted ten days or longer. This is the third shutdown under the Trump administration, but the previous ones lasted only one day and three days, respectively.

When the government shuts down, certain federal employees work without pay or receive a furlough. This includes over 41,000 law enforcement officers, 52,000 IRS workers and 96 percent of NASA employees. “Non-essential” government services also remain inactive and certain benefits are liable to run out of funding. One of the main issues keeping the government in a partial shutdown at the moment is President Trump’s call for increased border security and funding for a border wall, to which Democrats in Congress remain opposed.

Some states are hit harder by a government shutdown than others. To determine the places most affected by the 2019 partial shutdown, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across five key metrics. They range from each state’s share of federal jobs to federal contract dollars per capita to the share of families receiving food stamps.

States Most Affected by the Gov. Shutdown States Least Affected by the Gov. Shutdown 1 District of Columbia 42 Ohio 2 New Mexico 43 North Dakota 3 Maryland 44 New Jersey 4 Hawaii 45 Kansas 5 Alaska 46 Wisconsin 6 Virginia 47 Indiana 7 West Virginia 48 Iowa 8 Mississippi 49 Nebraska 9 Alabama 50 New Hampshire 10 Arizona 51 Minnesota

Key Stats

Red states are less affected by the government shutdown than Blue states, ranking 26.83 and 24.81, respectively, on average. (Lower rank = greater impact).

The District of Columbia has the highest share of families receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance, 20.95 percent. That’s 3.5 times higher than in Wyoming, the state with the lowest at 6.00 percent.

Wisconsin has the lowest share of federal jobs, at 1.02 percent. The average state has 2.6 times more federal jobs, at 2.61 percent.

To view the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/government-shutdown-report/1111/