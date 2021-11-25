UETHDA announces Johnson County Commodity Food Distribution for December

Staff Report

(MOUNTAIN CITY, TN) The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency will begin a Commodity Distribution December 8, 2021 at the First Chris an Church at 401 West Main Street in Mountain City. Items will be distributed through a drive-thru opportunity on a first come, first served basis, to income eligible households until all commodities are gone. This will provide for the safety of recipients as well as the volunteers and staff. Recipients must be residents of Tennessee. This project is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

Commodity cards will no longer be needed, but we strongly encourage each recipient to complete an application the week prior to the date of your distribution. This will reduce your wait me during the distribution. However, staff will be available on site during the Distribution if you wish to complete an application the day of the event. If someone is picking up your commodities they must be authorized on your application; limits to pickup are ten (10) orders.

The distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will end at 12:00 p.m. or earlier if food is no longer available.

Misrepresentation of need, or sale or exchange of USDA commodities is prohibited and could result in a ne, imprisonment, or both. USDA’s Emergency Food Assistance Program is available to all eligible recipients regardless of race, color, national origin, age, sex, or disability.

USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

Head quartered in Kingsport at the VO Dobbins Complex, UETHDA has been providing the tools, education, and support for a better life for over 50 years. The agency is one of thousands of Community Action Agencies in the United States operated by the National Community Action Partnership. UETHDA serves eight counties in northeast Tennessee: Carter, Greene, Hawkins, Hancock, Johnson, Sullivan, Washington and Unicoi.

UETHDA has a variety of programs from emergency assistance to more long terms paths for self-sufficiency, including national programs such as Head Start, Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), Weatheriza on Assistance Program (WAP) and more. UETHDA operates nine neighborhood service centers in those eight counties.

To learn more visit www.uethda.org.