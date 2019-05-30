TVA supports Johnson County STEM efforts

Press release

NASHVILLE, Tenn.-The Tennessee Valley Authority, in partnership with Bicentennial Volunteers Incorporated (a TVA retiree organization), recently awarded two Johnson County Schools, Roan Creek Elementary two $2,500 grants and Shady Valley Elementary School a $5,000 grant for STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education projects.

The grant award is part of $580,000 in competitive STEM grants awarded to 161 schools across TVA’s seven-state service territory.

Across the Valley, educators submitted projects large and small, to further their STEM education initiatives in the classroom.

The project that Roan Creek Elementary that Rob Timbs and Amber Greever will be using the grants for will incorporate the use of K’NEX and Sphero Bolt robotic educational kits.

The students will use the kits to learn how to code, create, and design structures to solve real-world problems associated with engineering.

The students will also identify and demonstrate how technology can be used for different purposes and recognize that energy is present when objects move and convert energy from one form to another.

According to Glenda Harris, a teacher at Shady Valley Elementary, their school will use the funds to study conservation efforts and wetlands, including the Nature Conservancy School Yard Springs, located behind the school. Ms. Amy Lashlee will also be assisting with the program as well.

The competitive grant program provided teachers an opportunity to apply for funding up to $5,000, and preference was given to grant applications that explored TVA’s primary areas of focus: environment, energy, economic and career development and community problem-solving. Schools who receive grant funding must receive their power from a TVA distributor.

“The goal of the program was to help further STEM education across the Valley,” said Crickmar. “We knew this program would be popular and competitive, and now we’re are looking forward to seeing the impact these projects have.”

The Tennessee Valley Authority is a corporate agency of the United States that provides electricity for business customers and local power companies serving nearly 10 million people in parts of seven southeastern states.

TVA receives no taxpayer funding, deriving virtually all of its revenues from sales of electricity.

In addition to operating and investing its revenues in its electric system, TVA provides flood control, navigation, and land management for the Tennessee River system and assists local power companies and state and local governments with economic development and job

creation.

A full list of the grant recipients can be found at www.tvastem.com.