Town remembers Barlow during 13th Annual Car Show

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

Johnson County and Mountain City residents have again showed up in force for the 13th Annual Joe Barlow Car Show to remember the 55- year-old (at the time of his death) EMT.

Joe, a twenty-year veteran of the Johnson County EMS died in the line of duty as a result of a tragic two-vehicle accident in 2009. According to law enforcement officials, the wreck happened on Highway 67 at mile marker 2, about a mile north of Butler in Johnson County.

The THP report shows that an oncoming vehicle crossed the center lane of Highway 67 and hit the Johnson County Rescue Squad ambulance driven by Barlow pushing the ambulance off the road, flipping it over an embankment.

The Johnson County Knights Motorcycle Club has been instrumental in hosting the annual memorial that includes a motorcycle ride as well as a car show , both of which brings in a sizable crowd without fail.

Dozens of vintage, classic, antique, hot rods, and muscle cars, as well as motorcycles, lined the streets for visitors to admire.

A feeling of a community coming together was unquestionably felt as friends and neighbors greeted one another and remembered Barlow.

Of course, last week’s memorial was not about Joe’s tragic accident but about his life, music played in the background, and people of all ages enjoyed a beautiful evening.

As every year, the event is a fundraiser for a scholarship fund to help high school graduating seniors seeking education in the medical field.”

For more information on the Johnson County Knights and their scholarship fund, visit their website at www.johnsoncountyknights.com.