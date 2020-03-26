TN General Assembly waives select requirements due to COVID-19

Students from the Johnson County School System joined approximately 342 of their high school peers in Murfreesboro on March 10, 2020, to express their views on public education in Tennessee at the Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) Student Congress on Policies in Education (SCOPE). The event took place on the Middle Tennessee State University campus.

Attending from Johnson County High School were: JCHS Senior Sydney Souder and JCHS Junior Lauren Paterson.

Now in its 38th year, SCOPE is designed to give students a voice where public education issues are concerned and to involve young people in finding solutions to the topics that are discussed. Attendees participated in mock school board sessions, where they assumed the roles of school board members, school officials, parents, students, and concerned citizens. School board members, superintendents, and educational leaders led the sessions.