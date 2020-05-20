Three in hospital after Johnson County crash

By Meg Dickens

STAFF WRITER

According to a recent Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) report, a Blountville driver is facing multiple charges after a crash in Johnson County put two drivers and a passenger in the hospital.

The crash took place on Highway 67 near Eggers Road just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19. THP reports that a Volkswagen Jetta traveling west crossed the center line and hit first a Chevrolet Silverado and then a Honda Prelude, both of which were traveling east.

The Silverado driver, Christopher Mahalia of Mountain City (47), and passenger Lisa Potter of Mountain City (23) were transported to the Johnson County Community Hospital for minor injuries. The Prelude driver, Cameron Michael Smith-Victor of Johnson City (19), was also transported to the Johnson County Community Hospital for minor injuries, according to THP.

Heather Eller of Blountville (38) was driving the Volkswagen that crossed the center line. Eller refused medical treatment at the scene. She was arrested for DUI, failure to maintain lane, and failure to exercise due care.