The season may have ended but the music plays on

Submitted by

Lewis Chapman

The Johnson County Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM) program wrapped up its 6th year last week. Approximately 20 students participated in 2021-2022, led by instructors Mike Taylor, Ashley Davis White, Tim Lewis, and Marty Pennington.

JAM focuses on introducing young people to traditional Appalachian music on instruments like acoustic guitar, mandolin, fiddle, and banjo.

The group meets each Tuesday evening during the school year at the First United Methodist Church in Mountain City. Students pay a low, weekly tuition to participate and are provided with an instrument if they don’t have one of their own.

Past and present JAM participants have been recognized for their hard work and awarded such honors as the Traditional Music Education Scholarship by famed guitar luthier Wayne Henderson.

You can see a performance by this year’s JAM class on Saturday, April 30 in front of the Final Touch frame shop on Main Street in downtown Mountain City during the Spring Arts and Crafts Pop Up Tour.

This summer the JAM program will be co-hosting an open jam on the “Pickn’ Porch of the Johnson County Center for the Arts. The jam will take place every second and fourth Tuesday of the month, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. beginning in June.

Applications for the 2022-2023 JAM program year

will be available at the JAM table in front of Final

Touch during the Arts and Crafts Pop Up Tour on April 30, or at the Art Center. For more information about the program or to get an application, email [email protected] or follow the Johnson County JAM Facebook page.