Thank You from Johnson County Marching Band

The Pride of Johnson County Marching Band would like to take a moment to extend a heartfelt Thank You to businesses and members of our community for your support as well as your donations throughout this marching season.

Our program can run smoothly due to the generosity of the fine people within our community. Special thanks to the following businesses for your contributions this season: Johnson County Bank, Farmers State Bank, Iron Horse Antiques, Heritage Hall, Autozone, O’Reilly’s, Women of MC, Helping Others, Saint Anthony’s Food Pantry, First Christian Food Bank, Cash Company, Snippet’s Hair Salon, Cash Express, Mtn. City Cycle, Food Lion, Priceless, and Teammates Pizza.

We Appreciate You!

We would also like to thank the following restaurants for providing for our students. First, Subas for hosting our annual Senior Night Dinner during band camp.

Also, each of the following for providing meals, sides, and beverages: The Beet Route Catering Company, Hardees, Poblanos, KFC, Taco Bell, Burger King, Little Caesars, and Sherry & JPs Chicken House.

A great big thank you goes out to band parents and family for all you do to support the band.

Mr. Saults would also like to extend thanks to the Band Booster Executives, who are essential in making things run smoothly, and administrators for your continued support for our arts programs.

Last but certainly not least, thank you to the following staff and volunteers for your support of our band students: DJ McReynolds, Parker Lewis, Jensen Gonsalves, and Jake Starnes.

With support from our amazing community, our musicians continue to flourish.

Thank You! “With Pride!”