TFWC to Present 2022-23 Hunting Seasons Preview

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will preview its recommendations for the 2022-23 hunting and trapping seasons.

The committee is scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. on Thursday, with a regular meeting starting at 9 a.m. on Friday in Jackson at the Hilton Garden Inn, April 28-29.

According to TFWC officials, aside from the preview of TWRA’s hunting season recommendations, an overview of the season setting process will also be presented.

“The preview will include recommendations for statewide, big game and small game hunting seasons, bag limits, and statewide furbearer hunting and trapping seasons,” TFWC said.

The event also hopes to review recommended changes to seasons on wildlife management areas (WMAs) and other public lands and refugees, including hunting seasons, limits, various regulations, and bag limits on select national wildlife refuges and other federal areas.

Officials emphasized that a public comment period on the proposals will open the week following the meeting.

The TFWC will vote on the hunting and trapping proposals at its June 2-3 meeting in Nashville.