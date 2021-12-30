Tennessee’s seat belt usage rate reaches 90.12 percent in 2021

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) announced results from its annual roadside observational survey to determine the state’s average seat belt usage rate. This survey returned a statewide usage rate of 90.12 percent.

This year’s result reflects Tennessee’s third-highest annual seat belt usage rate.

“We know seat belts save lives,” said THSO Director Buddy Lewis. “Our goal is to reach as many drivers as possible to help reduce traffic injuries and fatalities across Tennessee.”

Highlights from Tennessee’s 2021 seat belt survey are as follows.

Research data was collected at 190 pre-identified roadway locations across the State of Tennessee.

More than 29,000 vehicle occupants were observed, such as passenger cars, pickup trucks, vans, and SUVs.

Pickup trucks displayed the lowest usage rate (83.3 percent). Overall, female occupants displayed a higher usage rate (94.5 percent) than males (87.3 percent).

Data was collected through an annual roadside observational survey conducted by the UT’s Center for Transportation Research during the spring of 2021.

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Uniform Criteria for State Observational Surveys of Seat Belt Use.

For more information, please contact Arriale Tabson at 615-767-3242 or [email protected]

