Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Contest winners selected

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

The winning entries for the much-anticipated 2019-2020 Tennessee Wildlife magazine photo contest have been selected by staff members of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, and did not disappoint nature and photography enthusiasts.

According to TWRA officials, its staff have gone through and selected the winning pieces from hundreds of submissions and had the challenge to narrow the entries to 13 photos that will appear in the calendar issue.

The photographers with the selected entries are Jimmy Baker (Normandy), John Bell (Martin), Donna Bourdon (Ooltewah), Sharon Cardin (Nashville), Jeffery Cashdollar (Goodlettsville), Jennifer Jenson (Bowling Green, Ky.), Larry Patterson (Hendersonville), Rick Small (Rock Hill, S.C.), Brian Shults (Alcoa), and Mary Glynn Williamson (Nashville).

The 2019-20 calendar will begin with the month of August and continues through the following July. Other entries will be kept on file and could have the opportunity to appear in future agency publications and on the agency’s website.

The staff of Tennessee Wildlife congratulates the winners and reminds photographers that if your photo was not chosen, next year’s entry could be a winner.

Rules and deadlines for the 2020-21 Tennessee Wildlife photo contest will appear in future issues of the magazine and also in the fall on the TWRA website. Photographers will again be invited to submit their best photos on fishing and wildlife species native to the Volunteer State, and fishing and hunting scenes in Tennessee.

Of course, such contests are just a fraction of what the agency offers to residents. In a recent press release TWRA highlighted the agency’s mission, goal and purpose including it focus to preserve, conserve, manage, protect, and enhance the fish and wildlife of the state and their habitats for the use,

benefit, and enjoyment of the citizens of Tennessee and its visitors.

“The Agency will foster the safe use of the state’s waters through a program of law enforcement, education, and access,” the release stated.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency was established in 1949 and was called the Game and Fish Commission. Completely reorganized in 1974, it now consists of more than 600 professionals dedicated to the preservation, conservation, and enhancement of Tennessee’s fish and wildlife for the enjoyment of all Tennesseans and our visitors.

TWRA is directed by a 13-member commission of private citizens appointed by the governor, the speaker

of the House of Representatives, and the speaker of the senate.

TWRA is funded largely through the monies generated by licenses and permits purchased by hunters, anglers, and other outdoor-enthusiasts. Yet the Agency plays a major, though often unseen, role in the life of every Tennessean.