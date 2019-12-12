TDOE Releases 2018-19 State Report Card

Press release

The Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn unveiled the state report card, an annual report designed to provide convenient

access to the most important data and information about every school and district in Tennessee.

“Our goal is to provide Tennessee families, educators, community members, and public officials with information about the schools and districts they care about in a way that makes sense,” Schwinn said. “The report card is another opportunity for the department to continue seeking input, listening to feedback, and continuously improving as a result.”

The online dashboard for the report card features a variety of information about how schools are performing and addressing the needs of students– information that is critical to understand as the department seeks to set all students on a path to success under its new strategic plan, Best for All.

Primarily, the information is broken down into six main categories, which are as follows:

• Academic Achievement: Whether students are performing at or above grade level or whether the school improved from year to year;

• Student Academic Growth: Whether students are making progress from year to year;

• Chronically Out of School: Whether students are absent more than 10 percent of the year;

• Progress on English Language Proficiency: Whether students who are English learners are making progress;

• Ready Graduate: Whether students are prepared for postsecondary education or career paths after they leave high school; and

• Graduation Rate: Whether students are graduating from high school on time.

While the information posted online will look similar to what has been released in the past, we have improved the display of information to make it easier to access and more user-friendly.

The rating system shown on the report card provides a score of 0.0 to 4.0 on each indicator, similar to a GPA, with 4.0 being the highest. For a detailed report please, visit reportcard.tnk12.gov.