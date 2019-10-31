TCAT in Elizabethton to offer Advanced Technology Program

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. –

The Tennessee College of Applied Technology located at 426 Highway 91 North is taking another step to train workers for manufacturing employment in the region.

TCAT plans to offer Advanced Manufacturing Technology beginning in January 2020 if there is sufficient interest shown for the training.

College President Dean Blevins said the program offers three career paths: (1) Robotics Automation, (2) Programmable Logic Controls (PLC) Automation, and (3) Plastics Injection Molding. “Training in these areas are related to the high tech manufacturing industry of today’s economy.

Completion of the program yields an Engineering Technician Diploma,” Blevins said.

Among topics in units of study are Worker Characteristics, Technology Foundations, Safety, Manufacturing Processes, Electrical and Electronics, Fluid Power and Pneumatics and Hydraulics I, Quality Assurance, Mechanical Fabrication and Motors and Drives, Process Control and Thermal and Steam, Automation Systems and Mechatronics, Materials, Machining and Welding.

Certificates will be awarded as a Protective Maintenance Certificate after one trimester, as a Mechanical Maintenance Assistant after two trimesters; a diploma will be awarded as a Process Technician after three trimesters; a diploma as a Manufacturing Technician after four trimesters; and a Robotics Automation Technician diploma will be awarded after 20 months of training.

Classes meet from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday at the Main Campus, 426 Highway 91 north, across from the Elizabethton Municipal Airport in the Watauga Industrial Park.

For additional information, contact Patricia Henderson, student services coordinator, 423-543-0070, Ext. 1004, or email to patricia.henderson@tcatelizabethton.edu.