TCAT confirms launch of fall diesel training in Mountain City

Johnson County, Career and Technical Education (CTE), Director Herbie Adams stands inside the newly launched diesel training classroom at the Career and Technical Education Building at the Johnson County High School campus. The program is scheduled to start this September, applications are being accepted now for the first trimester. Photo by Tamas Mondovics

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT Elizabethton), plans to launch its first diesel training program for adults in Mountain City this September, a program that has been in the making for some time. The announcement by TCAT President Dean Blevins and Johnson County, Career and Technical Education (CTE), Director Herbie Adams, came in a press release last week. According to TCAT and Johnson County Schools officials, the program will be taught in the TCAT Addition to the Career and Technical Education Building at the Johnson County High School from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Certificates are confirmed to be awarded as Preventative Maintenance Service Technician, Diesel Engine Assembler, Diesel Technician Apprentice, and Diesel Technician. Snap-On Certificates will be awarded in Safety, Torque, Multi-meter, Wheel Balance and Alignment, Scan Tool, PMI, and Pro-Cut. The program also leads to a Diesel Technician Diploma Award.

Units of study consist of Safety and Orientation, Diesel Engines, Drive Trains, Brakes, Suspension and Steering, Electricity/Electronics, Heating/Air Conditioning, Preventive Maintenance, Hydraulics, and ASE Test Prep.

Financial assistance, including Tennessee Reconnect offering two years of free tuition, is available to those who qualify.

During an earlier interview with The Tomahawk, Adams emphasized that the demand for skilled labor is at an all-time high and growing along with salaries and wages adding, “These programs are flexible, as the ones we have will be offered at night to allow those that work and have families and financial obligations to continue to work and build their resumes.

Adams zeroed in on one of the program’s main benefits when he said, “We want the residents and students in Johnson County to have the same, if not more, opportunities than those in other areas.”

Mountain City broke ground on a Career and Technical Education (CTE) building extension at Johnson County High School at the end of 2018. Initially, Johnson County’s Auto Diesel program was hoped to be available as early as March 2020 but was pushed to the upcoming season.Applications are being accepted now for the Fall Trimester (September 1, 2020, to December 10, 2020) at TCAT Elizabethton. Further information is available from Patricia Henderson, student services coordinator, at 423-543-0070, Ext. 1004. Web site address: www.tcatcelizabethton.edu