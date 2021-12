Asher Milsap and Gage Grisso won first and second place respectively for creating a smoke FREE message hosted by A.C.T.I.O.N. Coalition. The contest was held in honor of the Great American Smoke Out on November 18, 2021. For his essay entry, Milsap received a $50 gift card. Grisso received a $25 gift card for a poster promoting the message. All participating students did a great showcasing why they want to live a smoke FREE lifestyle. Photos submitted