Students compete in school talent show

Mountain City Elementary School students gather together the day of the talent show, February 13. Four groups of these students will compete in the county-wide talent show. Submitted photo.

Submitted article

Eighteen contestants showcased their talent to a packed audience of proud families, classmates, and staff on February 13. Two judges had the difficult task of rating the performances and selecting representatives to perform in the district competition at Heritage Hall on April 3rd.

Competing in the kindergarten through third-grade category were Zoe Lipford, Ava Hodge, Lena Hammons, Coleman Rider, Mckenzie Jennings, Karoline Thompson, Zoey Baker, Allie Mullins, Kearstan Jennings, and Clara Wilson.

Competing in the fourth through sixth-grade category were Connor Wallace, Joey Jensen, Brock Jones, Zackary Lipford, Julia Piatt, Gracie Butler, Leah Mason, Jill Jenson, Kassidy Biestek, Julia Crews, Emma Brown, Ella Icenhour, Addy Snyder, and Lexi Mullins.

Although all of the performances were outstanding and entertaining, representation at the county-wide talent show is limited to four acts. Mountain City Elementary will be represented at the competition by Lena Hammons and Allie Mullins, Kearstan Jennings, and Clara Wilson in grades K-3 and Brock Jones, and Emma Brown, Ella Icenhour, Addy Snyder, and Lexi Mullins in grades 4-6. Alternates are Mckenzie Jennings, Ava Hodge, Julia Crews, and Julia Piatt.

Both categories will have a solo and small group performance. Pictured are all the students who performed in the MCE Talent Show. Thanks to the students and Mrs. Kim Franklin, the music teacher, for coordinating the event.