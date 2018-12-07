Students compete in annual 4-H County Public Speaking Contest

The Annual 4-H County Public Speaking Contest was held Thursday, November 29, 2018 at Mountain City Elementary School. Students in 4th, 5th & 6th grades from across Johnson County competed for top honors in this competition.

The 1st place winner of the 4th grade division was Gavin Curd, from Doe Elementary, Ella Icenhour from Mountain City Elementary placed 2nd, and Catie McFadden from Roan Creek Elementary got 3rd place. Other 4th grade competitors were Emma Brown, Eric Chant, Matthew Davis and Addy Snyder.

In the 5th grade division, Lexi Mullins from Mountain City Elementary placed 1st, Izzy Lewis, home school student from Shady, was 2nd, and Julia Crews from Mountain City Elementary was 3rd. Kaitlyn Buehrer, Maddie Colson, Carson Jennings, Chloe Sutherland, Owen Taylor, Sarah Worlock, and Keegan Wright were 5th grade competitors as well.

1st place in the 6th grade competition went to Elijah Lewis, home school student from Shady Valley, 2nd place went to Ariana Spencer from Mountain City Elementary and 3rd place went to Joshua Ransom, homeschool student from Butler. 6th grade students Silas Averill, Cameron Crowder, Audrey Decker, Emma Eller, Alana Gaud, A.J. Laing, Avy Sherrill & Landell Walker also participated in the contest.

Congratulations to all of the winners and participants. We are so proud of all of your accomplishments! Special thanks to all of the parents, judges, and 4-H Honor Club members for their support of the 4-H program.