Storytelling at Senior Center

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

“Everyone has a story to tell; some are funny and entertaining, some are serious, and some are lessons of history,” said Minnie Miller of Mountain City.

Miller was pleased to announce that local residents Barbara Seals and

Priscilla Herman Brown, will be the guest storytellers at the Johnson County Senior Center for an evening of a literary banquet.

The event is scheduled for Monday, November 25, 2019, at 11:30 a.m.

Event organizers explained that the duo’s story will be based on the “History of Danny Herman Trucking Company (DHT).”

“It is quite a story about how a family started with one truck and has

grown into a huge company with its corporate offices right here in Johnson County,” Miller said.

She added that the company, under the leadership of Danny and Barbara and more recently, Joe Herman and his daughter Priscilla has always shared its

success with our county.

“All of it was accomplished by the company’s philanthropic projects as well as the many jobs

it has provided,” she said.

Storytelling is on the last Monday of the month.

If you would like to share a story with the Center, contact Minnie Miller at 727-6993.

