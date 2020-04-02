State Rep Timothy Hill announces his candidacy for Congress

Timothy Hill has represented Johnson County and parts of Carter and Sullivan County in the Tenn. State General Assembly since 2012. Hill has announced that he will be a candidate for the U.S. House of Rep. Tennessee’s 1st district. The seat is held by retiring Rep. Phil Roe. File Photo.

By Jill Penley

Freelance Writer

State Representative Timothy Hill has announced that he will be a candidate for Congress in Tennessee’s 1st district. Hill released the following statement:

“This district is strongly Republican, but it is critical that our nominee also be a proven conservative who will be a stalwart ally of President Trump against radicals like Nancy Pelosi and AOC. When it comes to supporting our conservative values, my record is second to none- I’ve been a leading voice in Tennessee for the unborn, for our second amendment rights, and against tax hikes. As your member of Congress, I’ll continue the fight for those same values, put people first, and I’ll support President Trump’s agenda 100 percent, especially the fight to build the wall and recover quickly from the Chinese Coronavirus.”

Hill has represented Johnson County and parts of Carter and Sullivan County since 2012. He currently serves as chairman of the House Commerce Committee and previously served in leadership as House Majority Whip. mHill has been recognized by a number of conservative organizations for his leadership, including a ranking of 3rd Most Conservative Legislator out of 132 members by the Club for Growth and the highest recognition for Conservative Excellence by the American Conservative Union.

Hill is running for Rep. Phil Roe’s 1st District seat. In January, Roe announced he is stepping down after six terms in the U.S. House of Representatives. To guide his campaign, Hill has hired Mike Lukach, who served as a state director for President Trump’s 2016 campaign and later served in his administration. Hill is a small business owner and dedicated family man. He is a seventh generation East Tennessean, and he resides in Blountville with his wife Charity, their two sons, and their bulldog Winston.

Hill will compete in August’s Republican primary for Tennessee’s First Congressional District. Several candidates for Congress have picked up their qualifying petitions, and have until noon on April 2 to return them.