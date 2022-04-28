Spring brings home and garden center stage

By Isaac Stewart

Intern

Winter bamboozled everyone at least a few times this year, but spring looks to be finally shining through. After several surprisingly chilly days, frosts, and snow, the arrival of spring comes with its many delights.

Singing birds and flowers awake from their winter slumber, and the wonderful, golden sunshine put some new life into everything again.

While the warmer times roll in, it’s time for everyone to do the duties that spring brings. It’s time to dust off the lawnmower, sharpen those tools, and clean like nobody’s business. The plants and animals will do their thing, and so will everybody else.

Local businesses provide an excellent place to start, and Johnson County is fortunate enough to have many well-established home and garden stores.

Many of these stores focus on springtime and have a ready supply of home improvement items and tools. Residents are encouraged to shop locally and support their community’s economy.

One way to kick off spring is to create a garden. Whether it’s a first-time experience or a regular tradition for others, a garden is a great way to get into the outdoor spirit.

Lawn care is another avenue in which people find enjoyment. Everyone remembers the fancy lawns they pass by and thinks, “That’s a nice yard.”

Riding lawn and push mowers, hedge trimmers, mulch colors, neatly cut grass, and sharply trimmed edges are signs of hard work. They all have a place in the almost competitive life of consistent lawn care.

Spring-cleaning is yet another duty that the season brings. Although it’s met with reluctance from most, it is certainly a good feeling after all the cleaning is finally done.

Whatever is to be done this spring, a lot or a little, it will be easy to enjoy the warm weather after a lingering winter.